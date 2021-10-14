Los Angeles, Oct 14 (PTI) Actor Jason Segel has joined hands with "Ted Lasso" team of Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein for comedy series "Shrinking" at Apple TV Plus

The trio will write and executive produce the series, with Segel also set to star, the streaming service said in a statement.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Treats Fans With Her Adorable Childhood Photo.

Segel will play a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives, including his own.

The 10-episode series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence's Doozer Productions.

Also Read | Film TV Workers Union Says Nationwide Strike to Start Next Week; Will Affect Productions in Georgia, New Mexico and North America.

"Shrinking" marks the second Apple Original for Segel, who is set to star in the upcoming film "The Sky is Everywhere", based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name.

The actor, known for starring in show "How I Met Your Mother" and the film "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", recently created and featured in AMC show "Dispatches From Elsewhere".

Goldstein stars and serves as writer on Apple's "Ted Lasso", which is showrun and executive produced by Lawrence.

The Jason Sudeikis-led series recently broke records as the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, and won a total of seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)