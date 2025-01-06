Stills From AWIAL, Anora, Omly Murders in the Building and The Wild Robot (Photo Credits: IMDb)

Not all great movies and shows managed to take home prizes at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, also known as the Golden Globes 2025. Films like Emilia Perez and The Brutalist dominated the evening, winning multiple major awards, from Best Film categories to acting honours. On the television front, the spotlight was on FX/Hulu’s Shogun, Max’s Hacks, and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. Other notable wins included Conclave for Best Screenplay, Wicked for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, and The Bear, which secured an absent Jeremy Allen White another Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy (Series) win. Golden Globes 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Shogun’, ‘Hacks’ Win Big at 82nd Golden Globe Awards; ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Goes Empty-Handed – See Full List!

However, some highly anticipated projects left empty-handed despite multiple nominations. Sean Baker’s Anora, for instance, received five nominations but failed to win any awards. Indian cinephiles were particularly disappointed as Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed All We Imagine as Light—nominated for Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)—went home without a single win, despite its exceptional storytelling and brave odds.

In this feature, we look at such movies and shows that got multiple nominations but didn't grab any wins.

Movies

Anora

A Still From Anora

Nominations: Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Yura Borisov), Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Screenplay (Sean Baker).

The Wild Robot

A Still From The Wild Robot

Nominations: Best Motion Picture (Animated), Best Original Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Song

A Complete Unknown

A Still From A Complete Unknown

Nominations: Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Timothée Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Edward Norton)

All We Imagine as Light

A Still From All We Imagine as Light

Nominations: Best Motion Picture (Non-English), Best Director (Payal Kapadia)

The Apprentice

A Still From The Apprentice

Nominations: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Sebastian Stan), Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Jeremy Strong)

Dune: Part Two

A Still From Dune: Part Two

Nominations: Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Original Score

Gladiator II

A Still From Gladiator II

Nominations: Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Denzel Washington), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Inside Out 2

A Still From Inside Out 2

Nominations: Best Motion Picture (Animated), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

The Last Showgirl

A Still From The Last Showgirl

Nominations: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Pamela Anderson), Best Original Song

Shows

Only Murders in the Building

A Still From Only Murders in the Building

Nominations: Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Martin Short and Steve Martin), Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Selena Gomez)

The Diplomat

A Still From The Diplomat

Nominations: Best Television Series (Drama), Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama (Keri Russell), Best Supporting Performance in a Series (Allison Janney)

Disclaimer

A Still From Disclaimer

Nominations: Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series (Kevin Kline), Best Actress in a Limited Series (Cate Blanchett)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

A Still From Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Nominations: Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series (Cooper Koch), Best Supporting Actor in a Series (Javier Bardem)

Mr & Mrs Smith

A Still From Mr & Mrs Smith

Nominations: Best Television Series (Drama), Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Donald Glover), Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama (Maya Erskine)

Nobody Wants This

A Still From Nobody Wants This

Nominations: Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Adam Brody), Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Kristen Bell)

Ripley

A Still From Ripley

Nominations: Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series (Andrew Scott), Best Supporting Actress in a Series (Dakota Fanning)

Slow Horses

A Still From Slow Horses

Nominations: Best Television Series (Drama), Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actor in a Series (Jack Lowden)

Abbott Elementary

A Still From Abbott Elementary

Nominations: Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Quinta Brunson)

The Day of the Jackal

A Still From The Day of the Jackal

Nominations: Best Television Series (Drama), Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Eddie Redmayne)

Shrinking

A Still From Shrinking

Nominations: Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Jason Segel), Best Supporting Performance in a Series (Harrison Ford)

PS: Although Sebastian Stan lost his Best Actor (Drama) category to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), he went on to win in another category - Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) for A Different Man.

