Famous People Born on January 18: People born on January 18 have made significant contributions across various fields. Danny Kaye, an American actor and comedian, was known for his performances in films and musicals. AA Milne was an English author who is remembered for creating the beloved character Winnie the Pooh. Mahadev Govind Ranade was an Indian scholar, social reformer, judge and author. People born on January 18 are assigned the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn or Makar Rashi is the tenth sign of the zodiac, typically associated with those born between December 22 and January 19. So, who are the other influential Capricorns born on January 18? Let us learn more about them. 18 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mahadev Govind Ranade (1842-1901) Cary Grant (1904-1986) Dave Bautista Kevin Costner Pep Guardiola AA Milne (1882-1956) Oliver Hardy (1892-1957) Jason Segel Vinod Kambli Minissha Lamba Monica Bedi

