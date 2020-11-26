Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez yet again grabbed eyeballs with her fierce style as she posed nude for the cover art of her new single 'In The Morning.'

The 51-year-old artist took to Twitter to share the cover art with her fans on Wednesday.

The cover featured the 'Hustlers' actor posing naked as she bends over with her hand on her knee flaunting her well-built muscular physique.

"Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday," she wrote along with the picture.

Lopez had earlier this month delivered a powerful speech at the E! People's Choice Award when she was named as the People's Icon of 2020. (ANI)

