Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Jessica Gunning has claimed the prestigious title of Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, held on February 7, Friday (early Saturday morning in India) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The British actress earned the award for her captivating performance as Martha in the hit Netflix series 'Baby Reindeer'.

The 38-year-old actress delivered a deeply emotional speech during her acceptance of the Critics Choice trophy.

Gunning's portrayal of the controversial character Martha in the dark comedy-drama has been widely praised for its depth and complexity.

In her heartfelt speech, Jessica expressed her immense gratitude for the opportunity to take on such a life-changing role.

"This role, as Martha, has truly changed my life. I am deeply grateful to Richard Gadd, who chose me to play this part, and for everyone who believed in me," she said during the awards.

Gunning also paid tribute to the show's creator and star, Richard Gadd, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

"Richard can't be here tonight. He has written something he would like me to read. I'm honored and delighted to accept this award on his behalf," Gunning shared, before reading a message from Gadd, adding, "Thank you, Jessica, for bringing Martha to life in such an unforgettable way."

Gunning also took a moment to thank the incredible team behind 'Baby Reindeer'. She also expressed her excitement for her upcoming BBC HBO show set to air in 2025.

'Baby Reindeer', a British black comedy-drama thriller adapted from Richard Gadd's autobiographical one-man show, follows the troubled life of aspiring comedian Donny Dunn, played by Gadd himself.

In the series, Donny finds himself trapped in a harrowing cycle of manipulation and violence after encountering Martha, a woman who develops a dangerous obsession with him.

The series has earned significant critical acclaim, garnering six Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Gunning.

Additionally, the show won two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series, and Best Supporting Actress for Gunning.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony, initially postponed twice due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, was eventually broadcast live on February 7 on E! and will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

The 30th Critics' Choice Awards streaming LIVE in India on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

