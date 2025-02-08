The Critics Choice Awards 2025 celebrated another year of exceptional talent in film and television, honouring the best performances and productions of the year. Held at a glamorous ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 7, 2025, the event, hosted by Chelsea Handler, recognised outstanding achievements in cinema and television from 2024. Among the winners, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez dominated the film categories, ignoring the controversial buzz surrounding its lead trans actress, Karla Sofía Gascón, helped by the fact that the controversies arose after the voting concluded. Oscars 2025: From ‘Emilia Perez’ to ‘The Substance’, All Best Picture Nominees That Have Been Shrouded in Controversies – Here’s Why!

Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance also performed well, while Jon M Chu took home the award for Best Director for Wicked.

In the television categories, Shōgun emerged as the clear favourite, sweeping most of the awards it was nominated for, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. In the comedy series category, Hacks found favour with the critics. Meanwhile, The Penguin and Baby Reindeer scored significant wins in the limited series categories. Oscars 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 97th Academy Awards Online.

Check Out the Big Winners of Critics Choice Awards 2025 Here:

Winners of Critics Choice Awards 2025 - Movies

Best Picture - Anora

Best Actor - Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Movie Made for Television - Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Best Actress - Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Director - Jon M Chu (Wicked)

Best Song - "El Mal" (Emilia Pérez)

Best Adapted Screenplay - Conclave

Best Original Screenplay - The Substance

Best Foreign Language Film - Emilia Pérez

Best Young Actor/Actress - Maisy Stella (My Old Ass)

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Perez)

Best Animated Feature - The Wild Robot

Best Acting Ensemble - Conclave

Winners of Critics Choice Awards 2025 - Television

Best Drama Series - Shogun

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Best Actor In A Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Best Comedy Series - Hacks

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Adam Brody (Nobody Wants That)

Best Limited Series - Baby Reindeer

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Moeka Hoshi (Shogun)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Liev Schreiber (The Perfect Couple)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Critics Choice Awards 2025 can be streamed in the USA on Peacock and in India on Lionsgate Play. It remains to be seen whether these wins will influence the Oscars 2025 ceremony, which will be held on March 2, 2025.

