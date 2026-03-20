Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): Actor John Lithgow revealed that he considered stepping away from HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter television reboot following backlash linked to author J.K. Rowling's views on transgender issues, according to Variety.

Lithgow, who is set to portray Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the series, said in an interview with The New York Times that he does not share Rowling's stance but still believes the Harry Potter books stand "against intolerance and bigotry."

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Gaddar Film Awards 2026 Best Actress Trophy for 'The Girlfriend', Poses With Mother-in-Law Madhavi Deverakonda (See Pics).

According to the report, the actor was "stung" by strong online reactions after his casting was announced and briefly contemplated quitting the project before ultimately deciding to continue. He also acknowledged that Rowling's views would remain a recurring topic in his public life.

"It will come up in every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life," Lithgow said, according to Variety.

Also Read | Excited Theatre Audience Poses Next to 'Bhooth Bangla' Posters and Standees! Reaction Is Next Level.

The actor's involvement in the franchise has drawn mixed reactions. Aud Mason-Hyde, a transgender actor who worked with Lithgow in the film Jimpa, described him as "a beautiful human" but admitted feeling "disconcerting" about his decision to join the Harry Potter series, adding that it felt "vaguely hurtful," according to Variety.

Lithgow is not the only cast member to distance himself from Rowling's views. Actor Paapa Essiedu, who will play Severus Snape in the reboot, was among hundreds of industry professionals who signed an open letter advocating for trans rights and urging organisations such as BAFTA, BBC, BFI and Channel 4 to ensure protection and inclusion of transgender people, according to Variety.

Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. She has since made repeated comments about the transgender community. Multiple actors from the Harry Potter film series, including Daniel Radcliffe, have spoken out against the author over the years, reported People.

The HBO Max Harry Potter series is currently in development, with further details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)