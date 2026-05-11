Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown for Major Pipeline Repairs Starting May 13; Check List of Affected Areas

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The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a total suspension of water supply across several major nodes for 24 hours starting on May 13. The shutdown is required to facilitate essential pre-monsoon maintenance and critical repairs to the city's main water distribution network. Civic officials have advised residents to store sufficient water in advance, as the supply is expected to resume at low pressure once the maintenance window concludes.

Schedule Water Cut in Navi Mumbai and Nature of Work

The water cut will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, and is scheduled to last until 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 14. During this period, NMMC engineering teams will carry out a series of technical upgrades and structural reinforcements. Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: Weekly 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdowns in Kalyan and Dombivli Starting May 11.

NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut in Parts of Navi Mumbai

नागरिकांसाठी महत्त्वाची सूचना मुख्य जलवाहिनीवरील अत्यावश्यक कामे, व्हॉल्व बसविणे, जलवाहिनी जोडणी तसेच पावसाळापूर्व दुरुस्तीची कामे हाती घेण्यात येणार असल्याने नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील काही भागांमध्ये २४ तास पाणीपुरवठा बंद राहणार आहे. 📅 पाणीपुरवठा बंद कालावधी 🕙… pic.twitter.com/tdGYd8TZJU — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) May 11, 2026

According to a statement from the NMMC, "Essential works on the main water pipeline, valve installation, pipeline connections, as well as pre-monsoon repair works will be undertaken, due to which the water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in some areas of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction."

List of Affected Areas Due to Water Cut

The disruption will impact a significant portion of the municipal jurisdiction, including both residential and commercial hubs. The areas facing a total shutdown include Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Kharghar, and Kamothe. Following the restoration of supply on the morning of Thursday, May 14, the civic body warned that residents might still experience low-pressure water flow through the evening as the system re-stabilises.

Pre-Monsoon Preparedness

The scheduled maintenance is part of the NMMC's annual pre-monsoon protocol. These repairs are intended to prevent pipeline bursts and leakage issues that frequently occur during the heavy rains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. By installing new valves and strengthening connections now, the corporation aims to ensure a more resilient supply during the peak monsoon months. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut Starting May 15 Due to El Niño Concerns.

Civic Body's Appeal to Residents

The NMMC has urged citizens to cooperate with the scheduled maintenance to avoid long-term service interruptions. Residents in the affected nodes are encouraged to store adequate water for drinking and domestic use before 10:00 AM on Wednesday. Officials have also appealed to the public to use their stored water judiciously during the 24 hours and the subsequent low-pressure window on Thursday evening.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).