Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Tipped for 2029 India Launch as Brand Plans New Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced plans to set up a third manufacturing facility in India, located at the Bidkin Industrial Area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The expansion is part of the Japanese carmaker’s strategy to bolster its domestic presence and increase export capabilities. The new plant is scheduled to become operational by the first half of 2029, with the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ expected to be one of the primary models produced at the site.

The facility represents a significant investment in the region, with an initial production capacity of 400,000 vehicles per year and an estimated workforce of 2,800 employees. This plant will join Toyota's existing two manufacturing units located in Bidadi, Karnataka. The timeline for the facility's completion aligns with the anticipated launch of the Land Cruiser FJ, which is expected to debut globally in late 2028 before official production and sales commence in 2029. 2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level 2 ADAS Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Specifications and Features

The Land Cruiser FJ is a compact, rugged SUV built on Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform, the same architecture that underpins the Fortuner, Hilux, and Innova Crysta. Measuring 4,574 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,960 mm in height, the FJ is slightly shorter than the Fortuner but maintains a commanding stance with a 2,580 mm wheelbase. The design features a "retro-modern" aesthetic with short overhangs, chunky black cladding, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Inside, the cabin is expected to follow a minimalist yet utilitarian layout inspired by the new Land Cruiser Prado. Key interior features likely include:

A horizontal dashboard layout for an airy cabin feel.

A large touchscreen infotainment system with modern connectivity.

Physical buttons on the centre console for tactile control.

Round air-conditioning vents and a digital instrument cluster.

Land Cruiser FJ Engine and Performance

Under the bonnet, the Land Cruiser FJ is currently expected to be powered by a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 163 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain will be mated to either a manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. As a dedicated 4x4 vehicle, the FJ will be offered in two versions: one tailored for urban driving and another specifically engineered for off-road performance.

While a diesel engine option has not yet been confirmed for the Indian market, Toyota is reportedly developing a strong-hybrid variant and exploring the possibility of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version. These electrified options would align with Toyota’s broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions while maintaining the rugged durability associated with the Land Cruiser nameplate. Maruti Eeco Star Edition With 18 New Accessories Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Price in India

Although the Land Cruiser FJ is smaller than the Fortuner, it is not expected to be a budget-friendly offering. Industry reports suggest that its pricing in India may overlap with the base and mid-spec variants of the Fortuner, potentially ranging between INR 35 lakh and INR 45 lakh (ex-showroom). This premium positioning is consistent with international markets like Thailand, where the Land Cruiser FJ is often priced higher than the equivalent Fortuner due to its specialized off-road hardware and iconic branding.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Cartoq), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).