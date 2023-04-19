There is no relief from bad news for Actor Jonathan Majors who still can't feel relieved as the actor got dropped from another top project 'The Man in My Basement' an adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel. Also an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers MLB team, as well as an unannounced Fifth Season's Otis Redding biopic which the Emmy-nominated actor was circling. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Majors was supposed to star and executive produce The Man in My Basement under his Tall Street Productions banner. A replacement for Majors is being found. Jonathan Majors Dropped From Many Upcoming Projects Following Allegations of Domestic Violence Against Him – Reports.

Kang fame star who was also supposed to be one of the first guests at 'The Met Gala' will no longer be part of the fashion event. As per a report by Deadline, he is still with the MCU cast as their main villain, Kang in future phases, a character who appears in Disney+'s Loki season 2, and is slotted to star in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars. Jonathan Majors Dropped by His Talent Agency Amidst Allegations of Domestic Abuse – Reports.

Majors is also currently set to reteam with Spike Lee on Amazon Studios' Da Understudy and to play Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate's 48 Hours in Vegas.

Jonathan received a Primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for HBO's Lovecraft Country in 2021.

