Michael B Jordan-starrer Creed III was released in theatres on March 4, 2023. Directed by Jordan himself, the film follows a retired Adonis Creed, who after coming face-to-face with his childhood friend Dame is sent into a grudge match with him. However, after release, Creed III leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Creed III Movie Review: Michael B Jordan’s Directional Debut is a Complete Knockout with a Satisfying Heel Turn From Jonathan Majors (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Creed III movie download, Creed III movie download in 720p HD, Creed III movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Creed III Full Movie Download, Creed III Tamilrockers, Creed III Tamilrockers HD Download, Creed III Movie Download Pagalworld, Creed III Movie Download Filmyzilla, Creed III Movie Download Openload, Creed III Movie Download Tamilrockers, Creed III Movie Download Movierulz, Creed III Movie Download 720p, Creed III Full Movie Download 480p, Creed III Full Movie Download bolly4u, Creed III Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Creed III Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer for Creed III:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Creed III Trailer Out! Michael B Jordan And Jonathan Majors Face Off Looks Intense and Hard Hitting! (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Creed III stars Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed, Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson and Tessa Thompson as Bianca. Creed III is playing in theatres right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).