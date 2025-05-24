Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) British actor Josh O'Connor, best known for "The Crown", is set to star in "Jack of Spades".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is directed by Joel Coen.

The shooting is expected to begin in summer in Scotland. The details about the plot of the film are being kept under wraps.

O'Connor got his breakthrough in 2017 after leading the romantic drama "God's Own Country". He later went on to star in "The Crown", for which he also received praise from the audience.

His upcoming projects include "Wake Up Dead Man" and "The History of Sound".

