Mumbai, May 24: The final rites of the late actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on Friday, will be held in Delhi on Saturday. The actor’s brother Rahul Dev shared the details with regards to his cremation. He wrote in a statement, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Siddhant Dev. Cremation at 5pm in West Delhi”.

Mukul Dev, who is known for his work in films like 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Jai Ho' and others, passed away at the age of 54. The cause of the actor's death remains unclear. Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father Hari Dev, was an assistant commissioner of police, and was the one who introduced him to Afghan culture. His father could speak Pashto and Persian. Mukul Dev Dies: 'Son of Sardaar' Actor Passes Away at 54.

An early exposure to the world of entertainment for the actor was when in class 8 he got his first pay cheque when he impersonated Michael Jackson for a dance show organized by Doordarshan. The actor was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi. He made his foray in the world of acting with the television serial 'Mumkin' in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's 'Ek Se Badh Kar Ek', a comedy Bollywood countdown show. ‘See You on Dark Side of Moon’: Mukul Dev’s Haunting Final Instagram Post Featured Flight Video With Eerie Pink Floyd Lyrics As Caption.

He was also the host of 'Fear Factor India' season 1. He started his journey in films with 'Dastak', in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

