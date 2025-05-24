Mumbai, May 24: Actor Ajay Devgn mourned the demise of his 'Son of Sardaar' co-star Mukul Dev. Ajay dropped a black and white picture of Mukul on social media, along with a heartfelt note, remembering his full-of-life nature. "Still trying to process it… Mukul. It’s all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti," Ajay wrote. These two worked together in the 2012 action comedy, "Son of Sardaar," alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla. ‘See You on Dark Side of Moon’: Mukul Dev’s Haunting Final Instagram Post Featured Flight Video With Eerie Pink Floyd Lyrics As Caption.

Before Ajay, Manoj Bajpayee also used social media to share his condolences on the untimely passing away of Mukul. Praying for strength to the actor's family, Manoj penned, "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan, until we meet again. Om Shanti". Sonu Sood also grieved the demise of "true gem" with the following words, "RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you." He also wrote: "Stay strong Rahul Dev bhai."

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal shared, “RIP Mukul Dev Ji. May his soul rest in peace.” Mukul's brother and actor Rahul Dev revealed that the 'Pagalpanti' actor passed away peacefully. "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night...He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev," his post read. Rahul also shared details of the cremation ceremony for Mukul. His final rites will take place in Delhi's Dayanand Mukti Dham, in Nizamuddin West at 5 PM. Mukul breathed his last on Friday night at the age of 54. The cause of the actor's death has still not been revealed.

