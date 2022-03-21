Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, who briefly dated rapper Kanye West, recently backtracked on her comments claiming that her ex-boyfriend is "harmless" and wouldn't hurt a fly. The star addressed her previous comments about the rapper in a since-deleted Instagram post, reported Page Six. Kanye West’s Grammy Performance Cancelled Due to ‘Concerning Online Behaviour’.

"I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video," the actor said of her recent TMZ interview in a now-deleted post. She added, "Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!" Fox dated West earlier this year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. Kim, who was declared legally single on March 2, has been dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson since October 2021. Kanye West Aka Ye Gets Suspended From Performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 Due to His ‘Concerning Online Behaviour’.

Earlier this week, a TMZ reporter asked Fox if she thought Kim and Pete "should be worried" about their safety amid West's recent online behaviour.

"No! No, no, no. Kanye's harmless. I just think that's his artistic creative expression," she said at the time. She added, "I know it's aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly." In her since-deleted post, Fox claimed she was seemingly unaware of West's latest Instagram antics, in which he directed a racial slur at talk show host Trevor Noah and was temporarily banned from the platform.

The actor alleged she thought the reporter was referring to West's 'Eazy' music video with The Game, in which a skinned monkey attacked a claymation version of Pete. "I thought this question was in reference to the music video. Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be 'Julia is mad she salty' etc and I'm not!" she wrote, per TMZ. "It's a real catch 22 so please stop F'n asking me!"

She continued, "I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn't for me." Days after West's ban from Instagram, the rapper was then prohibited from performing at next month's Grammy Awards. The decision to prevent West from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his concerning online behaviour. West is nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which are for his work on his 10th studio album 'Donda'. West is also nominated for Album of the Year as a producer for Lil Nas X's debut album 'Montero'.

