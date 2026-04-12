Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Asha Bhosle, singer Kailash Kher has urged fans and the music fraternity to celebrate her unparalleled legacy rather than mourn her loss.

In a video message, Kher, while remembering her as a timeless voice that transcended generations, reflected on Bhosle's extraordinary contribution to Indian music.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Salman Khan Remembers Legendary Singer As 'Irreplaceable Voice of Indian Music' (View Post).

"The way we celebrate the arrival of someone, we should also celebrate the departure in the same way, especially of those who have made their lives so meaningful and so purposeful," he said.

Honouring Asha Bhosle's legacy, he continued, "Such a person, who has sung songs all of her life and touched many people, will continue to inspire the coming generations."

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Kailash Kher also dedicated his Padma Shri award to the late singer, further adding, "Nine years ago, the President gave me the Padma Shri. I offer this Padma Shri and honour such great people, who have inspired many people like us, and will continue to do so."

He concluded, "I request everyone to not mourn this, but cherish her legacy and journey."

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

She passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.

"Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history. Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)

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