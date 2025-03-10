Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): The makers of Kajol-starrer mythological horror 'Maa' unveiled the first look of the film along with the theatrical release date on Monday.

The makers of 'Maa' have announced that the Kajol-starrer mythological horror is set to release in theatres on June 27. She will be sharing the screen along with Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in the film.

The movie is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras.

In the first-look motion poster of 'Maa,' Kajol's character is seen holding her daughter in a protective hug. The actress's face and hands were covered with cuts and wounds, as shown in the poster.

The background suggested a fight between good and evil.

While sharing the first-look poster and release date of the film, Kajol wrote,

"Hell is here... so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you."

The mythological horror will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages in the theatres. Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Kajol was last seen in 'Do Patti.' It was directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film also starred Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marked Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti, following their earlier film, Dilwale. (ANI)

