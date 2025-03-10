Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत in Hindi) has been reeling its fans into the most unpredictable roller coaster ride for weeks now. After leaving fans with a nail-biting cliffhanger as Roshi (played by Dananeer Mobeen) finally realises that she is marrying Shariq, the show is back again to tease fans with the shocking twists and turns they have in store. Hum TV just launched Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 25 and 26 Promo and fans cannot keep calm as they witness everything that happens in the meagre 46-second clip. Here’s what’s in store in Meem Se Mohabbat Episodes 25 and 26. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 24 Written Update: Talha and Sabeeka's Engagement Called OFF Again, Roshi Finally Realises She Is Marrying Shariq!

The promo begins with Roshi being shocked by Shariq’s threat as we witness Talha ask Abid who Roshi is getting married to. When he hears the name Arsalan, Talha immediately asks if it is Shariq Arsalan. Meanwhile, Shariq continues to try to blackmail Roshi and asks her to meet him somewhere. On meeting, we see an angry Roshi warning Shariq that his antics cannot make her scared. Meanwhile, unaware of the blackmail, Talha tries to talk Roshi out of her wedding.

He tells Roshi that he did not expect Roshi to marry someone like Shariq and ruin her life. However, an angry Roshi tells him off that it is her life to ruin and he has no right to tell her anything. A pained Talha is finally seen confessing his love for Roshi and begging her to not punish herself for his mistakes. The promo ends with Roshi walking away and wishfully thinking alone in her room.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' - Latest Ep 25 & 26 Promo:

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 25 and 26 is set to air on March 12 and 13 on Hum TV and will subsequently be streamed on their YouTube channel. While fans are already excited to see Talha finally lose his cool and not just pursue Roshi but try to stop her, it will be interesting to see if Roshi chooses to confide in Talha about the blackmail or goes ahead with the wedding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).