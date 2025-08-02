Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): The wait of over three decades finally came to an end as Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan has bagged his first-ever National Film Award.

The actor has been named as a recipient for the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in 'Jawan.'

The news has sparked a wave of happiness among his fans across the country, also witnessing an outpouring of congratulatory messages for King Khan.

Many from the industry have shared their heartwarming wishes for the actor's remarkable achievement, including his close friends like Kajol and Farah Khan.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kajol shared a poster of Jawan and wrote, "Congratulations on your big win @iamsrk! #jawan #71stnationalfilmawards."

Farah Khan, who has previously worked with Shah Rukh on several hits films, penned the sweetest for the actor. "Congratulations my dearest @iamsrk on winning the national award!! This time the shiddat se koshish really came thru," she wrote.

Oscar winner AR Rahman also took to X and congratulated the actor. "Legend, congratulations," he wrote.

https://x.com/arrahman/status/1951332751312879874

Actor Anil Kapoor hailed Shah Rukh's performance in 'Jawan' as he wrote, "Well deserved! A performance like Jawan was bound to make history. Your first National Award - and what a way to get it!"

Ananya Panday called the actor as the "best" as she celebrated the feat on Instagram. "KING KHAN, best to ever do it," she wrote.

Shah Rukh's Jawan co-star, Sanya Malhotra also gave a nod to his National Award win and wrote, "Good to go chief."

On Friday, the winners for the 71st National Film Awards were announced, honouring Shah Rukh Khan with the Best Actor award. In a late-night post, the actor shared his response to the achievement, thanking fans and everyone who have supported him throughout.

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1951330690538283152

A visibly injured Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son. The film's stellar cast also featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sangeeta Bhattarcharya. (ANI)

