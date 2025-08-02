Saiyaara is enjoying blockbuster success at the Indian box office, racing towards the INR 300‑crore mark. The launchpad for star kid Ahaan Panday and relative newcomer Aneet Padda, the Mohit Suri‑directed romantic drama has struck a chord not only for its emotionally charged love story but also for its soundtrack. 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

The title track, which dominated the film’s trailers, has been one of the biggest contributors to its popularity. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song is sung by Faheem.

Watch the "Saiyaara" Song:

The Viral Claim

Recently, a video went viral suggesting that the Saiyaara title track had been lifted from an old Amitabh Bachchan song.

Another reel making the same claim...

The clip shows Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee walking through rain‑soaked Bombay streets in a scene from the 1978 Basu Chatterjee film Manzil.

Cinephiles will instantly recognise the scene from the beloved classic "Rim Jhim Gire Sawan", composed by R.D. Burman. In the original, the female version was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the male version by Kishore Kumar. The video belonged to the female version.

The Real Story Behind the Viral Video

The viral version circulating online does not use "Rim Jhim Gire Sawan" at all. Instead, it features ‘Kishore Kumar’ apparently singing the lyrics of Saiyaara. Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Copied From Korean Drama ‘A Moment To Remember’? Here’s What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Debut Movie.

In reality, Instagram influencers RJ Kisna and Anshuman Sharma recreated the Saiyaara track using AI to mimic Kishore Kumar’s vocals, which had gone viral.

Someone then replaced the original audio in the Manzil song with this AI‑generated version - a playful mash‑up that fooled some viewers into thinking the Saiyaara song had been directly lifted from the older track. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama.

While amusing, the claim collapses under the slightest scrutiny, especially for anyone familiar with the iconic Manzil sequence.

Other Plagiarism Allegations

The Saiyaara title track has also faced unrelated plagiarism accusations. Some listeners have pointed out similarities to One Direction’s "Night Changes" and a stretch that resembles Jubin Nautiyal’s indie hit "Humnava Mere".

'Night Changes'

'Humnava Mere'

Addressing these allegations, Tanishk Bagchi told India Today, "We didn’t steal anything. The similarities are fine - it can happen - but it’s not like we did it on purpose. Idhar se utha ke udhar nahi kiya (we didn’t just pick and paste). We worked on the emotion of the song, and that worked. That’s the magic of the track."

Conclusion

The viral claim linking Saiyaara to an old Amitabh Bachchan song is false. The supposed connection was created through an AI‑generated parody and not actual plagiarism from Manzil’s "Rim Jhim Gire Sawan". While Saiyaara has faced other plagiarism allegations, none are linked to this nostalgic Bollywood classic.

