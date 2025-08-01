Malayalam cinema has lost one of its most beloved comedy faces. Actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas passed away on Friday evening, August 1, 2025, at the age of 51. He was found dead in his hotel room in Chottanikkara, where he was staying during a shoot. Initial reports suggest a sudden heart attack as the cause of death. Vishnu Prasad Dies: Malayalam Actor Known for Roles in ‘Runway’ and ‘Maampazhakkaalam’ Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Liver Disease in Ernakulam.

Born in Wadakkanchery, Kerala, into a family with deep roots in the performing arts, Navas was destined for the spotlight. His father, Aboobacker, was a respected theatre artistand also a film actor. His brother, Niyas Backer, would also become a popular mimicry performer and actor, known for his roles in Ishtam, Gramaphone and Marimayam.

Navas began his journey on stage with the famous Kalabhavan mimicry troupe, where his uncanny impressions, quick wit, and infectious energy made him a crowd favourite.

Kalabhavan Navas Passes Away

Entry Into Movies

Kalabhavan Navas has stepped into films in 1995 with Chaithanyam, however it was his scene-stealing performance in Mattupetty Machan (1998) that brought the audience notice on him. From thereon, he acted in several Malayalam films where he was either one of the leads or in a comedy capacity. Although none of his roles gave him the same major attention as his act in Mattupetty Machan, his performances in films like Hitler Brothers, Junior Mandrake, Chandamama, My Dear Karadi, Chattambinadu, Vettam, were notable.

His last onscreen performance was in this year's mystery thriller Detective Ujjwalan, where he played the first victim of the serial killer. ‘Detective Ujjwalan’ Movie Review: A Passable Serial Killer Mystery Uplifted by a Decent Dhyan Sreenivasan Performance.

On television, Navas lit up shows such as Badai Bungalow, Comedy Masters, Comedy Stars Season 2, and Cinema Chirima.

Personal Life

Kalabhavan Navas was married to actress Rehana, known for her role in the yesteryear Malayalam serial Samayam. They had three children.

Kalabhavan Navas leaves behind not just a filmography but a legacy of laughter that has touched countless lives. For Malayalis, he will forever remain that familiar face - the one who could turn even an ordinary moment into something unforgettable.

