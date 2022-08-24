Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) The team of upcoming film "Indian 2" is set to start shooting for the remaining portions on Thursday, director Shankar has announced.

The Tamil-language movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller "Indian", starring Kamal Haasan.

Shankar, who also directed the first part, shared the update on Twitter as he shared the film's new posters featuring Haasan.

"Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes," the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

Haasan said he will join the production next month.

"Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh, #Subaskaran, @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_" he tweeted.

"Indian 2" also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

