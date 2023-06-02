Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Friday, penned a sweet birthday wish for director-producer Mani Ratnam. Taking to Twitter, Kamal shared a picture of him with Mani and wrote, " If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience." Kamal Haasan in Project K? Superstar Offered Rs 150 Crore to Play Villain in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Film - Reports.

If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who… pic.twitter.com/FoFz4pqaHh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2023

He added, "You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually. From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam." In the picture, both could be seen smiling at a gathering. Soon after Kamal shared the picture, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"There's so much to learn from Kamalhaasan. One of them is how to pen beautiful & heartfelt words for wishing people. Look at the flourish in his words - be it for Raja or Mani. The 'Puriyala' gang will never understand the joy of playing with words." a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Sir, after Nayagan, I looked forward to you both working together. I was only 11 years old when I watched this movie on the day of Diwali, That's the day it got released. Grew up admiring you, learning from you and #Maniratnam sir." Recently, speaking exclusively to ANI, Hassan talked about his friendship with Mani Ratnam and praised his film.

He said, "I am an artist, film producer, director and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So I am so proud that Tamil's technical expertise and unique talent are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to Mani Ratnam. Mani Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production.

Mr Mani Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And this is people that have embraced which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It's a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it." Kamal also lent his voice to Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2's narration.