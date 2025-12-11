Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj grabbed pan-India attention when his movie Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, hit the theatres in 2022. North Indian audiences who were not aware of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe were forced to visit his 2019 film Karthi's Kaithi and were left amazed. The next LCU film was a Thalapathy Vijay starrer in 2023. Ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting for an official update on the next film in LCU, that is Kaithi 2, and the latest development has surely left them disappointed. ‘Kaithi 2’: Producer SR Prabhu Confirms Shooting for Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Action Drama to Begin by the End of the Year!.

Karthi Shares Update on ‘Kaithi 2’

Karthi, who was last seen in Meiyazhagan, next has Nalan Kumarasamy's Vaa Vaathiyaar. The movie will also be released in Telugu as Annagaru Vostaru. During a promotional event for the film, reporters asked Karthi about an update on his next film, Kaithi 2, with Lokesh Kanagaraj. His answer has left everyone disappointed.

Responding to this, the actor reportedly said, "I don't know", which has left fans disheartened as they were confident about the much-anticipated project taking shape.

About ‘Kaithi’

Kaithi, which released in 2019, is the first instalment in the LCU. The movie starring Karthi revolves around a recently released prisoner, Dilli, who works with a police officer to drive poisoned cops to a hospital while evading criminals in exchange for meeting his daughter, who has been living in an orphanage. The movie also starred Narain, Arjun Das, George Marian and Harish Uthaman in key roles. Towards the end of Kamal Haasan's Vikram (2022), we heard Dilli's voiceover, leaving fans excited about the upcoming instalment of the franchise. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

About ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’

Karthi's upcoming film Vaa Vaathiyaar will be released in the theatres on December 12, 2025. The movie recently received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In the movie, Karthi plays a cop in an action-packed avatar. The cast of Vaa Vaathiyaar also includes Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj and GM Sundar among others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2025 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).