Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): It's been a year since Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' released on OTT.

Recalling writing on the film's script, Kanika Dhillon said, "Haseen Dilruba is a very special film not only because it got so much love from the audience all across- but for the first time I was able to explore the hindi pulp fiction genre! for the first time I had people asking me -can we buy a Dinesh Pandit book from stores?... it absolutely thrilled me because it's a fictional character I created and it felt amazing that people were looking for him and seeking him out in real life ! I am really looking forward to explore the world of pulp in Hindi cinema and bring forth more stories in this milieu."

Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered on Netflix on July 2. The film revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. It received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai backed the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. (ANI)

