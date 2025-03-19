Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): On the occasion of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu's birthday, the makers of 'Kannappa' dropped the Mahadeva Shastri's intro song. Actor Vishnu Manchu called the track a "heartfelt tribute" for his father's birthday.

Sung by Javed Ali, penned by Shekhar Asthitva, and composed by Stephen Devassy, the track captures the power and majestic aura of Mohan Babu's character, Mahadeva Shastri.

Also Read | Rapper Kanye West Releases New Album 'Bully' Through a Film Starring Son Saint West.

Vishnu Manchu posted on his Instagram stories.

The film seamlessly combines powerful action sequences with emotional beats, making it a cinematic spectacle that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Also Read | 'Sikandar': AR Murugadoss Compares Salman Khan's Upcoming Eid Release to Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' - Find Out Why!.

Vishnu Manchu talked about the track released on his father's birthday, "My father has always been larger than life -- not just to me, but to millions who admire his towering presence and commitment to cinema," he said in a statement shared in the press release.

The actor added, "It felt only right to unveil Mahadeva Shastri's Intro Song today, a track that radiates the same fierce energy and commanding force that he brings to every role. Javed Ali's powerful voice, coupled with Stephen Devassy's masterful composition, makes this song more special. As we celebrate his birthday, this song is my heartfelt tribute -- a musical embodiment of his strength and relentless passion for storytelling. Happy Birthday, Nanna! May your fire continue to inspire us all."

Earlier, the makers released the teaser of the epic film. The cast features Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. The teaser initially showcased to the media in Mumbai, introduces viewers to the powerful world of Kannappa, a retelling of the legendary devotee's journey.

From the very first frame, it is clear that this film will be an intense blend of mythology, devotion, and high-octane drama.

Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior who transforms into Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee. Akshay Kumar appears in the role of Lord Shiva, adding his divine presence to the tale. Mohanlal plays Kirata, while Prabhas makes a memorable entry as Rudra.

The teaser also features brief yet impactful glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, further adding to the star power.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh shared his vision for the film in a press note and said, "Kannappa is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of Kannappa."

Produced by M Mohan Babu, 'Kannappa' is set to redefine mythological storytelling with its cutting-edge technology and breathtaking visuals.

The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 25, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)