Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Filmmaker Kanu Behl's film 'Agra', which was earlier premiered at Cannes, is now set to be released in Indian theatres on November 14.

Written by Kanu Behl and Atika Chohan, Agra is an exploration of sexual dynamics within a family, and the deep dystopian fractures created in a modern India fast shrinking into pigeon-holed spaces.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Maharashtra Farmer Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad Attempts INR 1 Crore Question - Here's What Happened Next!.

Excited about his second feature releasing in cinemas, a decade after Titli's theatrical release, Kanu Behl, in a press note, said, "Agra has perhaps been the toughest journey of my life so far. A film that has taken me close to a decade to get to its eventual audience - the Indian viewers. My hope is that it speaks its voice loud and clear, and starts a conversation. About our sexuality, the spaces that we inhabit and everything that lies buried around it. I have never been so excited to share a piece of my work all these years!"

Siddharth Anand Kumar - EVP of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd. added, "Films like Agra often earn international acclaim, but not many find a release in India. At Saregama, we wanted to ensure that the Indian audience too get the opportunity to experience such powerful cinema. Agra is not an easy film -- it's raw, bold, and unflinching. Kanu holds up a mirror that compels us to confront the realities we usually choose to ignore. We've always believed in supporting stories that challenge convention, and we're proud to bring this remarkable film to Indian theatres. It's the kind of film that lingers with you long after you've left the cinema."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Bombay High Court Directs NCB to Return Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty's Passport.

The film was developed at PJLF Three Rivers Residency program in Italy, with the prestigious 'Cinema du Monde' film fund backing it. The film was also part of the FBR section of the Viewing Room at NFDC's Film Bazaar, 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)