Lucknow, March 15: Surgeons at a private hospital in Agra successfully performed a complex emergency procedure to remove a one-liter plastic water bottle from the rectum of a 38-year-old man. The patient, a resident of the city, was admitted to Navdeep Hospital in critical condition after the object became lodged, causing severe internal distress and a potential risk of intestinal rupture.

The patient reportedly arrived at the facility complaining of extreme abdominal pain and an inability to pass stool. Upon initial examination and radiological imaging, doctors were startled to find a full-sized water bottle positioned deep within the pelvic cavity. While the patient was initially hesitant to disclose the circumstances of the incident, medical evaluations later identified the cause as anal eroticism, a psychological and physiological condition involving sexual stimulation of the anal region. Did Bihar Doctor Really Use Normal Stapler Pins to Stitch Head Wounds? Aaj Tak Mistakes Medical Stapler for Stationery One.

Doctors Remove 1-Liter Water Bottle From Man’s Rectum

Due to the size and vacuum effect of the one-liter bottle, a standard manual extraction was deemed impossible. The surgical team had to perform an abdominal incision to carefully manipulate the object without causing a tear in the rectal wall.

Dr. Gupta explained that the primary challenge was the pressure the bottle exerted on the surrounding organs. Any sudden movement could have resulted in a perforation, leading to sepsis. The operation lasted approximately two hours, with the bottle being successfully retrieved intact. Kerala: Doctors Remove Surgical Forceps Left Inside Woman’s Body for 5 Years.

The hospital’s psychiatric and surgical departments have categorized the incident under the umbrella of Foreign Body Insertion (FBI). Medical literature suggests that individuals often experiment with household objects for stimulation, which can lead to emergency scenarios when the objects migrate past the anal sphincter.

In cases involving large objects like a one-liter bottle, the muscles of the rectum can spasm around the item, effectively trapping it. Medical professionals emphasize that attempting to remove such objects at home can be extremely dangerous and often pushes the object further into the colon.

The patient has been stabilized and is expected to be discharged within a week. Beyond physical healing, the hospital has recommended a series of counseling sessions to address the underlying behavioral aspects of the condition.

The identity of the man has been withheld to protect patient confidentiality. However, the medical team has used the case to highlight the importance of seeking immediate medical help in similar situations, as delays can lead to necrotic tissue or the need for a permanent colostomy bag.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).