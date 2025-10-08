Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra attended the FICCI Frames Silver Jubilee Edition on Wednesday, where he interacted with several well-known film personalities, including Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Pratik Gandhi, and Rajat Kapoor.

Mishra took to his X account to share moments from the event along with a couple of pictures. One of the pictures showed him posing with actor Anil Kapoor.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "Today at #FICCIFrames2025, I had a positive discussion with @AnilKapoor ji, @divyadutta25 ji, @pratikg80 ji, and Rajat Kapoor ji. The Delhi government is committed to creating strong policies that empower creators and make Delhi the center of India's creative economy. @FICCIFRAMES."

Earlier in the day, the Minister chaired a roundtable titled 'Made in Delhi: A Creative Capital Rising' at the event. The discussion revolved around three themes: Film Policy, Festivals, and the Future of Storytelling. The session served as a strategic platform for dialogue between representatives of the Delhi Government and leaders from the film, OTT, and media sectors. It aimed to unlock collaborative opportunities in content creation, production, and storytelling rooted in Delhi's unique cultural identity. Actor Pratik Gandhi and Anil Kapoor dropped by to meet Kapil Mishra and discussed their experiences shooting in the capital, according to the press release.

A major highlight was the announcement of the upcoming Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) as a flagship platform to showcase talent, build global partnerships, and catalyse the capital's creative economy. (ANI)

