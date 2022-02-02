Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Karan Kundrra on Tuesday went live on Instagram and interacted with fans.

From speaking about his 'Bigg Boss 15' journey to talking about his equation with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, Karan discussed several things during the interactive session.

He also shared that immediately after getting out of the "5-star" Bigg Boss 15 house, he sat on the footpath with his friend, Omi and drank chilled beer. He also had butter chicken, for which he was craving inside the house.

"Footpath pe baithkar beer piyi hai, mazzedaar raha, full feeling aayi hai, 5-star se nikalkar footpath par butter chicken khaya," he said.

Karan also shared that he lost 10 kgs inside the 'Bigg Boss' house. (ANI)

