The drama of MTV Splitsvilla X6 has spilled over into the real world as contestants gathered to celebrate the show’s success this week. While the competition on screen focuses on the ultimate choice between "Pyaar" and "Paisa", a new off-screen development has caught the attention of fans. Yogesh Rawat, who is currently paired with Akanksha Choudhary in the game, was spotted holding hands with fellow contestant Ruru Thakur, sparking intense speculation about their relationship status. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Is ‘Splitsvilla X5’ Fame Ruru Thakur FIRST Wildcard of the Dating Show This Season? Karan Kundrra’s Video Sparks Buzz – WATCH.

Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur Spotted Together at ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Success Party

The cast of Splitsvilla X6 recently reunited for a grand success party in Mumbai, attended by high-profile guests including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Uorfi Javed. However, the highlight for many followers was the visible chemistry between Yogesh and Ruru.

Videos and photos from the event showing the duo holding hands quickly went viral on social media. This public display of closeness has led many to wonder if their bond has transitioned from friendship to something more, despite the current trajectory of the show.

Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur in One Frame

Relationship Rumours and Fan Reaction

The sighting comes at a complicated time for Yogesh’s "ideal match" narrative. On the show, Yogesh has been closely linked with Akanksha Choudhary, a connection that many viewers expected to continue outside the villa.

The shift in dynamics has prompted a polarised response from the "Yog-Aksha" fanbase. Adding fuel to the fire, Akanksha recently shared a video expressing her disappointment after the party, mentioning she met "some of the worst people" there. While fans initially assumed this was a jab at Yogesh, co-contestant Sorab Bedi later clarified that her comments were not directed at him.

Did Akanksha Choudhary Reply to Yogesh-Ruru’s Reunion in Viral Video?

Connection Inside the Game

Inside the villa, Yogesh and Akanksha established themselves as a strong duo early on. Yogesh, known for his previous stint on Roadies, initially impressed several female contestants, but his bond with Akanksha became a central storyline.

Ruru Thakur’s role in this dynamic changed significantly following her wildcard entry. While the game mandates strategic pairings, the real-world interactions at the success party suggest that the "Pyaar vs Paisa" dilemma may have reached a definitive conclusion for Yogesh. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Himanshu Arora SLAMS Akanksha Choudhary Over Her Cringe Reaction to His Shirtless Photo, Calls Out Hypocrisy (View Post).

As of now, neither Yogesh nor Ruru has officially confirmed a romantic relationship. The "Success Party" sightings remain the strongest evidence of a potential pair-up, leaving fans to wait for an official statement or the season finale for more clarity.

