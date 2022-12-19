Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Ahead of Taimur's 6th birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a cute picture of her son Taimur enjoying croissant on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a picture of Taimur, who could be seen busy relishing his French snack while sitting in a restaurant just like her mom.

Kareena was seen enjoying her coffee.

Sharing the cute picture, she wrote, "This family's love for croissant continues...Going for it...One day to go...Mera Tim Tim ka birthday..."

Earlier, Kareena also posted a selfie whille enjoying croissant.

This showed mother-son duo's love for croissant.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is all set to turn 6 on December 20, the couple hosted a pre-birthday bash for the little one recently.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the Star Wars-themed bash.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

