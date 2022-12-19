Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of her son, Taimur Ali Khan eating mommy's fave 'croissant'. In the click, we get to see Tim sitting at a restaurant taking a bite of the delicacy. "This family’s love for croissant continues," Bebo captioned the image. Have a look! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hilarious Expression While Gorging on a Croissant is Unmissable! (View Pic).

Taimur Ali Khan Eating Croissant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)