Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has turned 21 today. And one of the first celebrities to wish the star kid on his birthday was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a cute childhood picture of Ibrahim with his father Saif. In the picture, we can see a little Ibrahim smiling and posing with Saif.

She wrote, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy @____iak____, Happy Birthday."

Saif's sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also extended birthday wishes to Ibrahim on his special day.

Soha took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture featuring Ibrahim and herself. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday @___iak___. Love you lots."

Saba also took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of Ibrahim as a kid in which he wore his abba's glasses.

She penned a sweet note, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing abba's glasses...May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST...in all you do. Happy Birthday! Love you...Always."

She also shared a collage photo on her Instagram story in which Ibrahim and Saba could be seen posing for a happy picture together. She wrote, "Wishing you, the best life has to offer! Love U! Happy Birthday."

Talking about Ibrahim's work front, he is currently assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film will feature actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

