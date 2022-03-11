Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud aunt to her sister Karisma Kapoor's firstborn Samaira.

On the occasion of her niece's 17th birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Samaira.

Also Read | Critics Choice Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Her Special Song 'Oo Antava' From Pushpa The Rise.

"Mamma's baby girl...fabulous elder sister to our boys ...Kind, gentle and beautiful...All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira..love you so much..@therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti..Sam is 17," she wrote.

Alongside the birthday note, Kareena dug out a throwback picture in Karisma can be seen hugging baby Samaira.

Also Read | Radhe Shyam Full Movie In HD Leaked On Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels For Free Download And Watch Online; Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Film Is The Latest Victim Of Online Piracy?.

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)