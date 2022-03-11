Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her special song in 'Pushpa'. During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Aparshakti Khurana Is Appointed As the Host for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2022.

"I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn't expect 'Oo antava' to be such a hit pan-India," Samantha said. The 'Rangasthalam' actress stated, "Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for 'Oo Antava' now."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first special song 'Oo Antava Mama' has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in Devi Sri Prasad's musical composition stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna- starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Critics Choice Awards 2022: West Side Story, Belfast Lead the Nominations; Check Out the Full List of the Nominees.