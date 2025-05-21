New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to start the Europe shoot schedule of his film "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri".

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

In the clip, Aaryan is seen wearing a jacket with the snake on the back, referring to his character in one of his upcoming films, "Nagzilla".

"NaagZilla ka Hoodie pehen ke. Aashiqui vaala guitar leke. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot karne. Main chala Ray," Aaryan wrote in the caption.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of "Fukrey" fame will direct "Nagzilla".

The actor will next be seen in the untitled musical love story directed by Anurag Basu.

