Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): Black Bear is launching 'Bad Boy', a fresh genre film that brings a unique perspective to the world of horror.

Set to star Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and 'Riverdale' fame Lili Reinhart, 'Bad Boy' redefines the genre by telling the chilling story of a young woman's fight to escape a deadly serial killer, all seen through the eyes of the killer's faithful dog, as per Deadline.

The film, which is set to begin production in August in Canada, is directed by Jacob Chase, based on a Black List-topping script by Travis Braun.

According to Deadline, the project is produced by Dave Caplan, who also worked on 'Longlegs', alongside M3gan producers Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer.

Dave Caplan's company, C2, is financing the film. Black Bear is handling international rights, while CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group represent domestic rights.

As per Deadline, the plot of 'Bad Boy' offers a unique twist in the horror-thriller genre.

"Gary is a good boy who loves his new owner, Cameron (Ke Huy Quan). He gets treats and belly rubs, and life is great. Gary isn't allowed in the basement, though. And even if he was, he can't unlock doors. But there's a girl (Lili Reinhart) in the basement. And she can't come out to play. Gary doesn't know it, but he's her only chance," the synopsis read.

Director Jacob Chase shared his excitement about the project, and said, "I love dogs. More than people. And I'm tired of seeing horror movies where the dog is the first one to die! They're not just pets, they're our best friends, and I believe it's time for a horror film where the dog is the hero," adding, "Bad Boy is about loyalty, instinct, and the incredible bond between humans and dogs. It's going to be a highly original, grounded, deeply suspenseful fresh take on a horror thriller. And I'm thrilled to collaborate with Ke and Lili on two roles unlike anything they've played before," as per Deadline.

Ke Huy Quan, who recently starred in season two of Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney+ and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, will next lead the action-comedy 'Love Hurts' and appear in Netflix's 'The Electric State' and Lionsgate's 'Fairytale in New York'.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart, is currently starring in the Sundance-premiered limited series 'Hal & Harper' alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Reinhart's upcoming projects also include roles in 'Chemical Hearts' and 'Look Both Ways'. (ANI)

