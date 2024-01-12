Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): American singer-songwriter and author Kelly Clarkson performed a touching cover of Miley Cyrus' hit 'Used to Be Young' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' during the Kellyoke segment, flexing her powerhouse vocals over the ballad's reflective lyrics, according to People.

"I know I used to be crazy/I know I used to be fun/You say I used to be wild/I say I used to be young," sang Clarkson, 41, while sporting a simple gray sweater, black leather skirt and black heels.

According to People, in the comments section of the clip on YouTube, both longtime and new fans complimented the American Idol alum's strong vocal performance. "Kelly could sing the alphabet and it would still make me stop and listen. I've become a seriously big Kelly fan recently. I spend my days listening to playlists of her covers. She is just stunning," wrote one fan.

"She's so in control of her instrument and hits every note so perfectly. Love her," commented another fan.

Clarkson performed the Frasier theme tune with Kelsey Grammer this week, as well as The Bangles' "Eternal Flame" on the NBC talk show's Kellyoke section.

Cyrus, 31, released "Used to Be Young" in August 2023, a decade after she dropped her No. 1 hit "Wrecking Ball" and delivered a controversial performance at the MTV VMAs with Robin Thicke. In the song's lyrics, she looks back on her partying days and reflects on how she's changed with time.

Clarkson is not the only celebrity associated with "Used to Be Young." Diane Keaton celebrated her 78th birthday last week by posting a video of herself performing the song on Instagram.

'The First Wives Club' actress' video immediately caught Cyrus' attention. "I love you so much," the "Flowers" singer replied alongside a red heart emoji. Keaton's video marked her second using "Used to Be Young," as she shared a slideshow of photos from her younger years soundtracked by the single shortly after its release.

Cyrus responded to the post with a thoughtful comment at the time. "I appreciate you deeply," she wrote. "This is so moving and exactly why I made this song. I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, 'All I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it' and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you," reported People. (ANI)

