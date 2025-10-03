Los Angeles, October 3: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus feels that she was the first person on the face of the planet to ever be cancelled. The 32-year-old singer rose to fame on kids' show Hannah Montana, but she faced an angry backlash after she walked away from her family-friendly role and embraced a raunchy new persona as she launched her music career away from the Disney series, reports ‘Female First UK’. Miley has now called the reaction to her transition "brutal" and believes she was the first celebrity to fall victim to cancel culture. Miley Cyrus Brings Edgy Glamour to 2025 Oscars Red Carpet with Bleached Eyebrows.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, she said, "I was the first person to maybe ever be canceled, I guess. "I didn’t know until I was older, actually, how brutal it really was. It was very challenging for other people but for me, it was a good time. It looked fun and it was fun. So it wasn’t until I was older that I realized how harsh (the reaction was”. In the interview teaser, which was released via social media, the singer said, "I would never know, being where I am, ever look at someone in their 20s from the view of who I am now. But at the time, it was awesome”. As per ‘Female First UK’, it comes after Miley recently admitted she's "not afraid" to walk away from the entertainment industry because she's still living with a career decision she made when she was a child. ‘They’re Like My Kids’! Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Want To Be Mom; ‘Flower’ Singer Prefers Fans Over Motherhood.

Speaking to Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book, she explained, "I’m always redesigning, reimagining, re-inspiring. I actually had this moment the other night where I was lying in bed thinking, 'Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I’ve never gotten off’. I made a decision at 11, and I’ve never stopped. I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it. It wasn’t until my late 20s and early 30s that I started reevaluating, 'Is this still what I want?' So far, the answer has been yes, but I’m not afraid of the day it’s no. I don’t know if that day will come - when this no longer has my heart the way it does now”. She also revealed she has actually come to appreciate "simple" things in life in spite of her fame and success.

