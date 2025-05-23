Miley Cyrus, who is instantly recognised for her deep, raspy voice, recently revealed the medical condition behind it. Known as Reinke’s edema, also pronounced as Reinke’s oedema, the vocal disorder is marked by swelling of the vocal cords due to fluid buildup in what’s called Reinke’s space. The revelation was made during a new episode of The Zane Lowe Show. The pop star stated the real story behind the sound of her unique voice. But what causes Reinke’s edema? Can you get rid of it? What are the symptoms? With Miley’s interview video surfacing online, the curiosity about the medical condition spiked. In this article, let’s understand the meaning, symptoms and more details about Reinke’s edema. How Much Water To Drink in a Day? Are You Having the Right Amount? Is There Anything As Too Much Water Intake? — Basics of Hydration Explained.

“I had the Reinke's edema, which is something that is called, it's abuse of the vocal cords. And being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also in my case, it does not cause it. So, my voice always sounded like this,” the ‘Flowers’ singer was quoted saying.

What Is Reinke's Edema?

Reinke's edema is the swelling of vocal cords. This happens when fluid builds up in the outer layer of your vocal folds, known as Reinke's space, causing them to swell and vibrate abnormally. It is not a life-threatening disease, but it can significantly alter the way a person sounds and feels when speaking. Your voice probably won’t improve unless you have surgery. How To Get Rid of a Headache? Home Remedies for Headache Relief and Effective Solutions To Banish That Pain Fast.

Reinke's Edema Symptoms and Causes

Although Reinke's edema is rare, it is most common in people over 50 who smoke. Studies suggest that females are more likely to have the medical condition. The symptoms may include:

Changes in vocal quality or loudness

Gradual deepening of your voice

Hoarseness or raspiness

Difficulty in speaking softly

Discomfort when talking

Shortness of breath

Neck pain or tightness

What Causes Reinke's Edema?

The primary cause of Reinke's edema is long-term irritation of the vocal cords. The reason it occurs more commonly is voice abuse, closely followed by smoking. Tobacco exposure inflames the delicate tissues of the larynx, leading to chronic changes in the vocal fold lining. Hence, smoking is the leading risk factor. However, excessive voice use, exposure to pollutants, acid reflux and more also contribute to the condition.

Voice rest and therapy, following surgery, can ensure proper healing and voice recovery for those suffering the condition.

