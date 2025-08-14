After singer Justin Bieber’s viral photo showing him looking old and haggard at a young age went viral in February 2025, now a similar picture of singer-actress Miley Cyrus is doing the rounds on the Internet. On August 12, 2025, influencer Matt Wallace pasted before-after pictures of Miley Cyrus on social media platform X, asking, “THIS PHOTO IS GOING VIRAL AND TERRIFYING PEOPLE OF WHAT HAPPENED TO MILEY CYRUS ⚠️”. Fans and well-wishers of Miley Cyrus were shocked to see her in an emaciated condition in the picture. Her health issues, such as rare Reinke's edema and an ovarian cyst rupture during a New Year's Eve show, are well known. However, a Fact Check exercise by LatestLY has revealed the truth behind the viral picture, and it may have nothing to do with her health. Let’s find out. ‘Justin Bieber Looks So Fragile and Kind of Unrecognisable!’: ‘Baby’ Singer’s Latest Appearance in NYC Sparks Health Concerns Amid Hailey Bieber Marriage Trouble Rumours.

Miley Cyrus’ Viral Photo – Fake or Real?

Suspecting the unrecognisable Miley Cyrus picture to be fake, LatestLY found another tweet with the same picture. The enlarged version of the photo clearly seems AI-generated, with the right hand of Miley Cyrus looking weird. Sometimes, the human images or graphics created with the help of Artificial Intelligence show an extra arm or leg, or deformed body parts. This is proof enough that it is NOT real! Something similar happened in Miley Cyrus’ picture. Also, a look at the latest photos and videos of the former Hannah Montana child artiste told a different story – that she is perfectly fine and not weak or ailing! Take a look.

Matt Wallace Tweets Miley Cyrus’ AI-Generated Photo – Take a Look:

Matt Wallace posts Miley Cyrus photos (Photo Credit: @MattWallace888/X)

Moreover, this is not the first time Matt Wallace has posted an AI-generated of Miley Cyrus. He had shared similar before-after photos of the “Wrecking Ball” singer earlier this year. A Fact Check done by Lead Stories in May 2025 had revealed the image to be Fake. Take a look.

Fact Check by Lead Stories With Matt Wallace Tweet on Miley Cyrus’ AI-Generated Photo

Fact Check with Matt Wallace tweet on Miley Cyrus’ AI-generated photo (Photo Credit: Lead Stories)

What Grok Says on Miley Cyrus Image

Further, when we asked AI platform Grok to verify the image, it reiterated our stand that the photo of Miley Cyrus is AI-generated. A netizen named Hamster Rant addressed Matt, saying that Grok has affirmed it’s an edited picture. “I think you've been duped Matt, here's a recent photo and @grok has noted that there's possible AI-generated manipulation or heavy editing. Trust me when I say I'm no fan of this walking train wreck but keep it accurate,” the user wrote. Grok replied to the tweet, saying, “Thanks for the tag. After analyzing the viral image, I confirm signs of AI manipulation: unnatural skin textures, inconsistent lighting, and facial asymmetries not matching verified photos. Miley's actual recent appearances (e.g., Gucci campaign, August 2025) show her looking healthy and unchanged dramatically. Accuracy matters—good call.” Fact Check: Is Justin Bieber’s Viral Bald Photo in Yellow Hoodie Real or Edited? Here's Truth Behind Pic That's Shocking His Fans.

What Does Miley Cyrus Currently Look Like?

A look at the last few updates in August 2025 of Miley Cyrus on her official Instagram handle shows her current photos and videos to be those of a normal celebrity in the age group of the singer-songwriter i.e. 32 years.

Miley Cyrus' current social media posts (Photo Credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram)

Therefore, we conclude that fans need not worry about Miley Cyrus’ health. She may have undergone certain cosmetic changes to her face. However, as of now, she is fit and fine, with no major health issues.

Fact check

Claim : Miley Cyrus’ emaciated photo goes viral, with singer’s face in unrecognisable condition, sparking health rumours Conclusion : The photo of Miley Cyrus in a weak and unrecognisable condition is FAKE. It is an AI-generated image. Full of Trash Clean

