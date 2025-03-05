Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 5 (ANI): The makers of Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee starrer 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the crime drama created by Neeraj Pandey.

Set in Kolkata in the 2000s, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' revolves around a thrilling story of crime, corruption, and law enforcement. The series follows a dedicated IPS officer's fight against powerful criminals and politicians to bring back peace and justice.

The trailer shows how a brave police officer defends a fragile justice system against those in power. In the early 2000s, when gangsters and politicians commanded unchallenged authority, IPS Arjun Maitra dared to challenge the system.

Taking to X, Netflix India dropped the trailer of the series. "Police, gangsters, aur sarkaar- iss chakravyuh mein kaun hai sabse shaatir? Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out 20 March, only on Netflix!," reads the caption.

Check out the trailer

https://x.com/NetflixIndia/status/1897279027397976470

"Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" features Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee. The cast is rounded out by Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das.

During a star-studded event in Kolkata, the makers unveiled the trailer of the series.

"The world of Khakee has always been about larger-than-life conflicts, high-stakes drama, and nuanced characters that redefine the lines between good and evil. With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, we take this intensity to a whole new level," said showrunner Neeraj Pandey in a statement.

He added, "Set against the vivid backdrop of Kolkata, this chapter delves into gripping power struggles and follows a relentless IPS officer who dares to challenge the system. The entire ensemble cast has delivered exceptional performances, ensuring that Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is an evolution of the beloved narrative."

Series Head at Netflix India, Tanya Bami added, " We witnessed India's deep love for thrilling cop dramas with Khakee: The Bihar Chapter garnering a massive fan following. Khakee is one of our most loved franchises and building on its phenomenal success, we're excited to share with fans that we are raising the stakes even higher with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. From a sharp storyline set in the culturally rich state, to an exceptional cast that brings alive this powerful narrative - the new season of Khakee is a treat to watch."

'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' revolved around the struggle between Amit Lodha, an Indian Police Service officer, and a notorious gang leader. It features Brijeshwar Singh, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Tacker.It also includes actors - Aishwarya Sushmita, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Neeraj Kashyap, and Bharat Jha. The series was released on November 25, 2022.

The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey has co-written the script along with Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakraborty.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter premieres on March 20 on Netflix. (ANI)

