The first year of marriage is a celebration itself and to add to it a blissful phase of life welcoming a new year together is a sort of magical moment for every couple. Like everyone, power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating and enjoying this phase of their lives. Actors welcomed 2024 amid snow-clad mountains and added "Kala Chashma" twist to it. Taking to Instagram, Kiara treated fans with romantic pictures from her New Year celebrations. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Welcome 2024 With Love and Gratitude, Share Holiday Moment To Delight Fans (View Pic).

In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen decked up in warm and cosy, wearing jackets as they decided to ski their way into 2024 in the midst of snow-covered mountains. Kiara also revealed her husband Sidharth's love for kala chashma being the reason for wearing four snow goggles in the picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "2023 - so much to be grateful for 2024 - coming for you baby. H A P P Y N E W Y E A R, PS:- he loves kala chashma so much , we had 4."

Check Out Kiara’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. Karan Johar dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "The caption tho." Another user commented, "Was waiting for this you two Cutiesss happy new year." Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time. While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great." Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai." Year Ender 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan - All Celebs Who Got Married This Year!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming Game Changer alongside RRR actor Ram Charan and reportedly in an action thriller film, War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.