A marriage is considered to be a sacred union of two souls, and interestingly, in 2023, several Bollywood celebrities officially solemnised their relationship with the love of their lives. From Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, known names from the showbiz, got married this year. So, as 2023 reaches its end, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable celebs' weddings. Year Ender 2023: From Deepika Padukone's Oscars Outfit to Alia Bhatt's Attire at NMACC Launch, Check Out Best Celeb Looks of this Year.

The wedding of the year award goes only to Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani. On February 7, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah, left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present. Sidharth Malhotra Kisses Wifey Kiara Advani As They Celebrate Their First ‘Merry Christmas’ Together; Check Out Their Lovely Pic!

After taking saat pheres, Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony. The two looked ethereal on their D-Day. Kiara wore a mesmerising pink lehenga and golden embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang-tikka. On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and golden bandhgala which was heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple's wedding festivities.

With Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, two different fields -- Bollywood and Politics -- got united. Parineeti, an actor, tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24. Like her cousin and global icon, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti also opted for a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The two reportedly first met at the India-UK Outstanding Achiever Honours that were held in London in January 2023. The event was the first time that Parineeti and Raghav had met, and a breakfast afterward sealed the deal for them.

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are the newlyweds of B-town. The two exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Later, they threw a