Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani still look deeply in love since their February wedding last year. The two welcomed the new year together and Kiara shared a glimpse of their exotic holiday in a snowy location, expressing gratitude for 2023 and eagerly anticipating 2024. The couple, clad in winter wear, appeared to have immense fun playing in the captivating snowy landscape, creating a beautiful moment to cherish. Kiara's heartfelt caption, "2023 - so much to be grateful for ❤️🙏🏼 2024 - coming for you baby 😍🤩 H A P P Y N E W Y E A R," resonates with their joyous start to the year. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Share Glimpses of Their Dreamy Wedding Ceremony and It Will Make SidKiara Fans Shed Happy Tears (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

