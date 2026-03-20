Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): Actor Kirsten Dunst has officially joined the upcoming sequel to 'A Minecraft Movie', taking on the role of Alex after previously expressing her desire to be part of the franchise, according to People.

Dunst, 43, shared the news on Instagram, calling the opportunity a "dream come true." Her character, Alex, was teased in a post-credits scene of the first film. In the original movie, the character was voiced by Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, according to People.

Also Read | 'Project Hail Mary' X Bollywood: Hrithik Roshan Befriends Ryan Gosling's Alien Rocky, Jaadu's Jealous Reaction Goes Viral (Watch).

"My dream came true," she wrote.

The sequel will also see the return of the original cast, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Danielle Brooks.

Also Read | 'Vishnu Vinyasam' OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Sree Vishnu and Nayan Sarika's Telugu Comedy Drama Online.

A Minecraft Movie, which premiered in April 2025, turned out to be a major box office success, earning nearly USD 1 billion worldwide. The film is based on the globally popular video game franchise, according to People.

In an earlier interview, Dunst had said she was keen to join the sequel, citing her children's love for the film and her interest in being part of a commercially successful project.

"Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" she had remarked, referring to her recent project Roofman, which had a modest budget, according to People.

Director Jared Hess is returning to direct A Minecraft Movie 2 from a script by Hess & Chris Galletta, reported Deadline.

The movie is set to hit theatres on July 23, 2027. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)