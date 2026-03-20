In a unique cross-continental marketing campaign, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has partnered with the creators of the Hollywood sci-fi epic Project Hail Mary to introduce the film to Indian audiences. The collaboration features a high-profile digital crossover between Roshan’s iconic alien companion, Jaadu, and the new film’s extraterrestrial lead, Rocky. Hrithik Roshan Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Filmmaker MM Baig, Who Died at 70 - Here’s What He Said (View Post).

Hrithik Roshan Collaborates With Ryan Gosling for ‘Project Hail Merry’

The promotional video, which has gained significant traction on social media, showcases a meeting between Roshan and Rocky, the spider-like alien from the Ryan Gosling-starrer. In a nod to Indian pop culture, Roshan is seen teaching Rocky the famous "hookstep" from his debut film’s hit song, "Ek Pal Ka Jeena".

The interaction also features a cameo "reaction" from Jaadu, the beloved alien from the 2003 blockbuster Koi... Mil Gaya. This pairing marks a strategic attempt by Sony Pictures Releasing International to leverage local nostalgia and Roshan’s massive fan base to boost the film's profile across India.

From Bestseller to Big Screen

Project Hail Mary is the cinematic adaptation of the 2021 bestselling novel by Andy Weir, who also authored The Martian. The story follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a middle-school science teacher turned astronaut who wakes up on a spacecraft with amnesia, eventually realising he is on a desperate mission to save Earth from a solar catastrophe.

Andy Weir’s Novel ‘Project Hail Mary’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan’s involvement stems from a genuine interest in the source material. In December 2025, the actor took to social media to praise Weir’s novel, calling it "the best sci-fi book" he had ever read. This authentic endorsement laid the groundwork for his current role as the film’s brand ambassador in India.

‘Project Hail Merry’ Production and Release Details

The film is directed by the acclaimed duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for The LEGO Movie and the Spider-Verse franchise. Alongside Gosling, the cast includes Academy Award nominee Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager at Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, stated that Roshan’s "powerful connection with audiences" makes him the ideal representative to champion such an ambitious story in the Indian market. ‘Dune 3’ Trailer Chant: Did Timothee Chalamet Perform Haunting Fremen Chant in ‘Dune: Part Three’? Composer Hans Zimmer Reveals.

Project Hail Mary is scheduled for a wide theatrical release in India on March 26, 2026. To maximise its reach, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with screenings confirmed for IMAX and other premium large formats.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).