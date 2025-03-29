Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): On the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, actor Ishaan Khatter caught everyone's attention with his hot showstopper look.

He walked the ramp for Lakme Sun Expert x Saaksha & Kinni, leaving the audience surprised as he removed his shirt and stood half-naked, flaunting his chiselled abs.

Here are some of the pictures of Ishaan from the moment when he set the runway on fire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHx17RqSH8s/?hl=en&img_index=1

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishan was last seen in 'The Perfect Couple', which also starred Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

In The Perfect Couple, Khatter plays shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The series also stars Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber, and Isabelle Adjani.

The actor will be next seen in the series The 'Royals' where he will be seen playing Prince Charming.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The series stars Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea. (ANI)

