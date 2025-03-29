Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video)

Mumbai, March 29: Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned heads on Friday in Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's unique collection on day three of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Bhumi Pednekar was a showstopper at the fashio gala highlighting Aggarwal's designs, which focus on easy dressing and comfort at the helm of a daily wear for the person. For her showstopper look, the actress wore a white shirt paired with black pants, a pink metallic corset and a tie. In her confident ramp walk at the fashion gala, the actress exuded oomph and style.

Lakme shared the snap of the actress while she turned heads with her unique style. "@bhumipednekar for Nothing X Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI", wrote Lakme in the caption. At the fashion gala in Mumbai, Bhumi shared what fashion means to her and how it helps her in day-to-day life. She said that for her, fashion is a form of self-expression, and she loves to experiment with her fashion choices like she does in films. NIF Global Presents 'GenNext' Designers Redefining Fashion at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

"Fashion, to me, is a form of self-expression. It's a very integral part of who I am because I thoroughly enjoy it. I really love experimenting with my fashion choices, like I do with my films. I think my fashion choices are rather unconventional, and it's been this journey of self-discovery in many ways that I realised that I maybe don't really enjoy conforming to," Bhumi said in an interview with ANI.

The actress also opened up about her upcoming film Royals, which also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Bhumi expressed her love for rom-coms while sharing details about her role in the upcoming Netflix film. "I think the Royals is very soon. The date is not officially out yet, so I can't give it up, but it's very soon. We're going to start our campaign as well. And it's this beautiful rom-com. Again, romance is a genre that I deeply, deeply love. I love chick flicks. I love rom-coms, and it's very fresh. It's very new. I've not seen something like this made actually in a very long time. I can't even remember if I can draw a parallel, and I'm very excited. " Karan Johar Dazzles in Black Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025.

Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Wednesday. It will conclude this Sunday, with a lot of exciting fashion shows lined up. On Thursday, Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor stole the show as she turned showstopper for Satya Paul. She looked ethereal in a monochrome belted sari. The 'Raja Hindustani' actress confidently walked the ramp as a showstopper at this fashion celebration in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)