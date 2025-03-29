Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video)

Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned heads on Friday in Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's unique collection on day three of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Agency News ANI| Mar 29, 2025 06:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video)
Bhumi Pednekar (Image Source: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)

Mumbai, March 29: Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned heads on Friday in Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's unique collection on day three of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Bhumi Pednekar was a showstopper at the fashio gala highlighting Aggarwal's designs, which focus on easy dressing and comfort at the helm of a daily wear for the person. For her showstopper look, the actress wore a white shirt paired with black pants, a pink metallic corset and a tie. In her confident ramp walk at the fashion gala, the actress exuded oomph and style.

Lakme shared the snap of the actress while she turned heads with her unique style. "@bhumipednekar for Nothing X Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI", wrote Lakme in the caption. At the fashion gala in Mumbai, Bhumi shared what fashion means to her and how it helps her in day-to-day life. She said that for her, fashion is a form of self-expression, and she loves to experiment with her fashion choices like she does in films. NIF Global Presents 'GenNext' Designers Redefining Fashion at Lakme Fash> ‘Ye Pakka Mera Vibrator Udhaar Maangne Wali Hai’: Comedian Swati Sachdeva’s Joke Involving Her Mother and Vibrator Sparks Controversy; Video Surfaces

  • Festivals
    Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Update: Indonesia Announces Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Hari Raya Idul Fitri To Be Celebrated on March 31 Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Update: Indonesia Announces Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Hari Raya Idul Fitri To Be Celebrated on March 31
  • Videos
    Happy Cheti Chand 2025 Greetings, Jhulelal Jayanti Messages and Wishes To Celebrate Sindhi New Year Happy Cheti Chand 2025 Greetings, Jhulelal Jayanti Messages and Wishes To Celebrate Sindhi New Year
    • Close
    Search

    Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video)

    Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned heads on Friday in Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's unique collection on day three of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

    Agency News ANI| Mar 29, 2025 06:09 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video)
    Bhumi Pednekar (Image Source: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)

    Mumbai, March 29: Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned heads on Friday in Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's unique collection on day three of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Bhumi Pednekar was a showstopper at the fashio gala highlighting Aggarwal's designs, which focus on easy dressing and comfort at the helm of a daily wear for the person. For her showstopper look, the actress wore a white shirt paired with black pants, a pink metallic corset and a tie. In her confident ramp walk at the fashion gala, the actress exuded oomph and style.

    Lakme shared the snap of the actress while she turned heads with her unique style. "@bhumipednekar for Nothing X Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI", wrote Lakme in the caption. At the fashion gala in Mumbai, Bhumi shared what fashion means to her and how it helps her in day-to-day life. She said that for her, fashion is a form of self-expression, and she loves to experiment with her fashion choices like she does in films. NIF Global Presents 'GenNext' Designers Redefining Fashion at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

    "Fashion, to me, is a form of self-expression. It's a very integral part of who I am because I thoroughly enjoy it. I really love experimenting with my fashion choices, like I do with my films. I think my fashion choices are rather unconventional, and it's been this journey of self-discovery in many ways that I realised that I maybe don't really enjoy conforming to," Bhumi said in an interview with ANI.

    The actress also opened up about her upcoming film Royals, which also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Bhumi expressed her love for rom-coms while sharing details about her role in the upcoming Netflix film. "I think the Royals is very soon. The date is not officially out yet, so I can't give it up, but it's very soon. We're going to start our campaign as well. And it's this beautiful rom-com. Again, romance is a genre that I deeply, deeply love. I love chick flicks. I love rom-coms, and it's very fresh. It's very new. I've not seen something like this made actually in a very long time. I can't even remember if I can draw a parallel, and I'm very excited. " Karan Johar Dazzles in Black Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025.

    Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

    Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Wednesday. It will conclude this Sunday, with a lot of exciting fashion shows lined up. On Thursday, Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor stole the show as she turned showstopper for Satya Paul. She looked ethereal in a monochrome belted sari. The 'Raja Hindustani' actress confidently walked the ramp as a showstopper at this fashion celebration in Mumbai.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Actor Bhumi Pednekar Amit Aggarwal Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood Fashion Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal Lakme Fashion Week Lakme Fashion Week 2025 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 LFW LFW 2025
    You might also like
    Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga Looks Deserve Every Bit of Your Attention (View Pics)
    Fashion

    Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga Looks Deserve Every Bit of Your Attention (View Pics)
    Agency News ANI| Mar 29, 2025 06:09 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video)
    Bhumi Pednekar (Image Source: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)

    Mumbai, March 29: Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned heads on Friday in Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's unique collection on day three of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Bhumi Pednekar was a showstopper at the fashio gala highlighting Aggarwal's designs, which focus on easy dressing and comfort at the helm of a daily wear for the person. For her showstopper look, the actress wore a white shirt paired with black pants, a pink metallic corset and a tie. In her confident ramp walk at the fashion gala, the actress exuded oomph and style.

    Lakme shared the snap of the actress while she turned heads with her unique style. "@bhumipednekar for Nothing X Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI", wrote Lakme in the caption. At the fashion gala in Mumbai, Bhumi shared what fashion means to her and how it helps her in day-to-day life. She said that for her, fashion is a form of self-expression, and she loves to experiment with her fashion choices like she does in films. NIF Global Presents 'GenNext' Designers Redefining Fashion at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

    "Fashion, to me, is a form of self-expression. It's a very integral part of who I am because I thoroughly enjoy it. I really love experimenting with my fashion choices, like I do with my films. I think my fashion choices are rather unconventional, and it's been this journey of self-discovery in many ways that I realised that I maybe don't really enjoy conforming to," Bhumi said in an interview with ANI.

    The actress also opened up about her upcoming film Royals, which also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Bhumi expressed her love for rom-coms while sharing details about her role in the upcoming Netflix film. "I think the Royals is very soon. The date is not officially out yet, so I can't give it up, but it's very soon. We're going to start our campaign as well. And it's this beautiful rom-com. Again, romance is a genre that I deeply, deeply love. I love chick flicks. I love rom-coms, and it's very fresh. It's very new. I've not seen something like this made actually in a very long time. I can't even remember if I can draw a parallel, and I'm very excited. " Karan Johar Dazzles in Black Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025.

    Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

    Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Wednesday. It will conclude this Sunday, with a lot of exciting fashion shows lined up. On Thursday, Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor stole the show as she turned showstopper for Satya Paul. She looked ethereal in a monochrome belted sari. The 'Raja Hindustani' actress confidently walked the ramp as a showstopper at this fashion celebration in Mumbai.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Actor Bhumi Pednekar Amit Aggarwal Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood Fashion Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal Lakme Fashion Week Lakme Fashion Week 2025 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 LFW LFW 2025
    You might also like
    Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga Looks Deserve Every Bit of Your Attention (View Pics)
    Fashion

    Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga Looks Deserve Every Bit of Your Attention (View Pics)
    Celebrate Gudi Padwa 2025 in Style: Ethnic Outfits Inspired by Rasha Thadani, Kriti Sanon and Others (View Pics)
    Fashion

    Celebrate Gudi Padwa 2025 in Style: Ethnic Outfits Inspired by Rasha Thadani, Kriti Sanon and Others (View Pics)
    Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Outfits to Wear: Elevate Your Ramzan Eid Celebration with Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor Inspired Traditional Outfits (View Pics)
    Fashion

    Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Outfits to Wear: Elevate Your Ramzan Eid Celebration with Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor Inspired Traditional Outfits (View Pics)
    Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’: From Aamir Khan to Prithviraj Sukumaran, 7 Indian Actors Who Donned the Director’s Hat!
    Entertainment

    Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’: From Aamir Khan to Prithviraj Sukumaran, 7 Indian Actors Who Donned the Director’s Hat!

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel